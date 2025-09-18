Two face court for murder after ‘amazing person’ shot

by Emily Woods, AAP

Two men accused of killing a much-loved 26-year-old man in an allegedly targeted attack have faced court, one with an injured wrist and another withdrawing from drugs.

Kwar Ater, 26, was shot on the corner of Elizabeth and Franklin streets, in Melbourne’s CBD, about 3.40am on September 7.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, however he could not be saved and died from his injuries.

Two men faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday each charged with murder.

Ater Koth, 22, faced the court in person, and Moses Laula, 23, via video link from Melbourne West police station as the cells at the court’s custody centre were full.

Laula’s defence lawyer Alana Reader asked for her client to be seen by a nurse while in custody, as he had an injury on his wrist and required a prescription for nerve damage.

Meanwhile, Koth was vulnerable in custody due to his age and has been withdrawing from prescription drugs since his arrest, his lawyer told the court.

Magistrate Gregory McNamara requested both men be seen by nurses in custody.

They did not apply for bail and were each remanded, to return to the court on January 21 next year.

Four men were arrested at South Melbourne on Wednesday, with assistance from Victoria Police’s Special Operations Group, but two of the men were released without charge pending further inquiries.

Police previously said the shooting was “targeted” and the parties knew each other.

Mr Ater’s family have been “shaken by the tragic loss of our brother”, who was loved by many in the community.

“A staple in our family, a prominent figure in our community and an amazing person who touched the lives of everyone who knew him,” Akert Alaat said on a fundraiser for his funeral, which has reached almost $19,000.

“To know Kwar is to know kindness, patience, love and loyalty.

“Our community as a whole are currently suffering, as senseless acts of violence continue to hurt and burden families of innocent victims.”

He was a member of Point Cook Centrals Sporting Club, which held a candlelight vigil for Mr Ater on September 13 to “say goodbye to loving brother and friend”.

Shortly after his death the club said Mr Ater was a senior ruckman in division one, who always lifted up his teammates and was a “a true mate to so many”.

“We are absolutely shattered and he will be deeply missed by every single one of us,” they wrote on Facebook.