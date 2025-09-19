$200K lottery win in Dandenong

A Dandenong woman has claimed a $200,000 Lucky Lotteries win on Thursday 18 September.

She scored the first-prize ‘mega jackpot’ win on a free ticket won from an earlier draw.

When the winner was rung to inform her of the win, she initially screened the call while thinking it was related to a click-and-collect order.

“Then I listened to (the) voicemail, and I couldn’t believe I’d ignored a lottery official.

“I’m over the moon! It’s life-changing for my family.”

She was looking forward to giving her ensuite bathroom an overdue renovation.