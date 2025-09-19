Police seek info on BMW shooting

Police are appealing for public assistance in their investigation into a non-fatal shooting last year.

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives say several shots were fired from a vehicle at a stolen grey BMW X5 during the early hours of Monday, 26 May.

One of the occupants of the BMW, a 19-year-old Clayton South man, was driven to a hospital in Berwick about 2.30am.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound.

Police were told the offenders fled in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this stage, police say.

Detectives are working to establish the exact location of the shooting and the circumstances of the incident.

The grey BMW was stolen from Armadale on 24 May.

It was found in Doveton about 8am on 26 May with damage consistent with the discharge of a firearm, police say.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au