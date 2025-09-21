An environment to be open for Blue Ribbon Day

By Ethan Benedicto

As Blue Ribbon Day fast approaches, a former Joint Counter Terrorism officer said to approach the day with respect and awareness of the police force’s struggles, especially on the mental front.

Matthew Lamberth BM, now serving as the not-for-profit Fortem’s ambassador, said that with his lived experience of trauma, being able to speak about it, and having others recognise the journey, circumstances and effort, can go a long way.

“It’s a fantastic day to remember the police who have lost their lives, but also those who continue to serve the community,” he said.

Lamberth said that it’s not an easy job, adding that when the day comes around, officers should be heralded with a likeness to the respect given to those commemorated on Anzac Day.

“It’s not an easy job, and I think that police should be remembered for the service that they continually give to the community,” he said.

Lamberth was stabbed five times at Endeavour Hills police station in 2014, back when he was still a member of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

Then 43 years old, Lamberth, alongside a Victoria Police officer, went to meet Abdul Numan Haider, who had been identified by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation as a person of interest.

They met Haider at the police station’s car park, and when they told him that they were going to search him, he pulled a knife from his jacket and stabbed the officer twice in his arm.

After, he went for Lamberth, stabbing him twice in the face, twice in the shoulder, and once in the centre of his chest.

Before he could stab him again, the police officer shot Haider and killed him.

Since the incident, Lamberth has been struggling with the impact on his mental well-being; since then, he has used that experience as a platform to help others, raising awareness for mental health and the impacts of PTSD, a message he would like to be heard during Blue Ribbon Day.

“Mental health is a big thing in policing, and I’m not going to compare it to the defence force because they are different, but it’s always about the day-to-day toll it has on someone,” he said.

“The 29th of September is a good day to reflect on that and how it affects the lives of police officers.

“We have officers that have been killed, such as those two men in Porepunkah; we remember and honour their deaths, and we also focus on those still with us and making sure that they are as healthy as possible.”

Lamberth said that the importance of the day is honouring those who have served and their sacrifices, but also fostering an environment for those who are currently in the field.

He emphasised that it is “okay to say you’re not okay”, and encouraged local communities to push that message, even beyond the day of commemoration.

“When you see an officer, you can just say to them ‘thank you’, and that can go far,” he said.

“I understand that not all in the community have had good experiences with police, and I also understand that not all officers are good people, but for the vast majority of people, it all boils down to kind words.

“‘Thank you, ’ that’s all you need; of course, showing up to the ceremony and seeing everyone show their appreciation, to appreciate what these people go through, it’s nice to see.”

Bringing it from his own experiences, and to many he had spoken to, it’s recognising that police officers are people too, all “doing a job as best as they can”.

“They’re all doing a job to help and protect and serve the community, and at times, they put their lives on the line, and sometimes they lose them.

“It can be through violence, through suicide, and there are times when one’s mental health becomes detrimental.”

Since the incident, Lamberth has opened up on his experiences, taking on stages such as the United Nations Global Congress for Victims of Terrorism in 2022, and more recently, at the Frontline Mental Health Conference and the Leaders in Counter-Terrorism Conference.

“It’s not easy, but having members of the public show that kind of appreciation, it can go that distance,” he said.