Powering down business energy bills

The City of Casey is offering a range of free sustainability initiatives to help local businesses cut their energy costs and reduce emissions.

In a move to support the communities’ journey toward net-zero emissions by 2040, Mayor Stefan Koomen said that with energy prices on the rise, the free programs “could make a real difference by helping local businesses save money and operate more efficiently”.

“That means more resources can go back into serving our community, supporting jobs and easing cost-of-living pressures,” he said.

These resources are listed below:

Business Energy Efficiency Kit: Borrow a free kit to detect draughts, air leaks, and inefficient heating or cooling systems in your workplace.

Business Energy Consultations: Email Casey a copy of your electricity bill, and their energy expert will help you find the most competitive energy plan for your needs.

Business Energy Savers: Receive free advice on how to become more energy efficient and take advantage of the Victorian Government’s Energy Upgrade initiative.

The program can also connect you with the Victorian Energy Upgrade Program and a selected panel of accredited and trustworthy suppliers who can take care of the upgrades and required paperwork.

Business Renewable Buying Group: If your business spends over $100,000 annually on electricity, join this group to access competitive rates and switch to 100% renewable energy through a power purchase agreement.

Victorian Energy Upgrade Program: Access government support to upgrade lighting, heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient appliances, hot water units, and shower heads.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/energy-saving-initiatives-businesses