Thomas St precinct naming delayed

by Sahar Foladi

The future name for what’s been known as the Afghan Bazaar precinct in Thomas Street Dandenong is still months away from resolution.

After months of fierce controversy over the name, Greater Dandenong councillors voted in May for a course of community consultation to start in July.

However, the council’s strategic growth and advocacy executive manager Dr Marjan Hajjari says it’ll take a few more months before the first community engagement session.

“Greater Dandenong City Council is part of a new working group, created to promote intercultural dialogue and social cohesion across the south east.

“The working group was established in partnership with the City of Casey, Cardinia Shire Council, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission, and will be supported by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs’ Office for Social Cohesion.

“The group will establish a series of community engagement sessions to promote social cohesion and community resilience.

“These sessions will take place in coming months prior to a separate, Council-run consultation regarding the Thomas Street precinct.

“We will provide further information in the coming weeks.”

Hajjari says planning the upcoming sessions is equally as crucial as the community consultation.

“These will build the foundation for the council-led Thomas Street engagement.

“A lot of thoughtful work and planning has been done to ensure these sessions are a success for our community.

“Although it is important the engagement takes place as soon as possible, it is even more critical that it is properly planned and executed. This takes time.”

The consultation put a pause on the hot-potato issue sparked by a Hazara group’s petition to rename the precinct to Little Bamiyan in January.

It has divided Afghan-Australian communities, with popular online petitions on both sides and international attention.

According to name-change proponents, the word ‘Afghan’ symbolises oppression against the Hazara community.

On the other hand, opponents say the term is inclusive of everyone who comes from Afghanistan.

In April, Greater Dandenong councillors voted to temporarily cease the Afghan Bazaar marketing term.

The two-part consultation will include an intercultural dialogue where an independent facilitator will be funded by the Department of Home Affairs followed by the council preparing a shortlist of names.

As previously reported by Star Journal, the dialogue was said to include business owners, residents and the wider community.

Community feedback on the shortlist would then be sought before the council reaches a final decision.

There were no details on the number of participants in the dialogue and how will those interested will be chosen.