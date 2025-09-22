Berwick P plater caught at 196km/h

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers nabbed a probationary driver from Berwick doing almost double the speed limit in Glen Waverley.
Officers intercepted the high-powered vehicle in the outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway at about 3am on Saturday 20 September.
It is alleged the 18-year-old P plater was travelling at 196km/h in a 100km/h zone.
It is expected the Berwick man will be charged on summons with exceeding the speed limit, speed dangerous, probationary driver driving a prohibited vehicle, and other traffic offences.
His Volkswagen Golf R was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1050.