No weapons found in Dandenong op

No knives have been found during Victoria Police’s weapons search operation in Dandenong on Thursday 18 September.

Acting Senior Sergeant Rob Guy, of the police’s Transit Safety Division, said the clean sheet was a “positive” after 118 people were searched in the eight-hour Operation Omni in the CBD and railway station precinct.

“These operations are all about deterrence,” he said.

“When no weapons are located – we see it as a positive.

“Prevention is key. We hope it’s a sign that people are getting the message: carrying weapons won’t be tolerated and you will be caught.”

Nine people were arrested, including those wanted on warrants and possessing drugs.

This included a 40-year-old woman who was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants.

Officers also detected a driver allegedly riding a modified quadbike.

The man was issued with two penalty notices for using an unregistered motor vehicle and using a vehicle not complying with the standards of registration.

He also had his bike impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1120.

The operation – led by transit police – was supported by specialist police from the Public Order Response Team and Mounted Branch.

Metro Trains authorised officers, based at Dandenong train station, also detected 78 ticketing offences.

Omni operations are conducted across the state to detect weapons and deter offending.

They are authorised under the Control of Weapons Act.