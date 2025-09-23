Casey’s community awards now open

The City of Casey is inviting residents to give recognition to those they think have gone the extra mile to make their community a better place, with the Casey Community Awards opening for 2026.

Nominations are now open for the award, with the program celebrating remarkable individuals and groups whose contributions have improved the quality of life in the city.

Mayor Stefan Koomen said that the awards “are a chance to formally recognise the everyday heroes who make our city a better place to live”.

“It is a privilege to celebrate the passion, generosity and commitment of those who help build a stronger, more connected Casey.

“Their efforts enrich the lives of others and reflect the very best of our community spirit,” he said.

The council has encouraged that whether these people are volunteers, someone who is passionate in their profession, or a dedicated community member, these awards are all about honouring those who go above and beyond.

The awards have been recognising outstanding community contributors for more than 20 years, highlighting exceptional individuals and groups in fields like sport, arts, multiculturalism, humanities and community services.

The nominations are open to all Casey residents, not just Australian citizens, across the following categories:

Casey Citizen of the Year

Casey Young Citizen of the Year

Cery Senior of the Year

Casey Woman of the Year

Casey Environment and Sustainability Champion

Casey Equity and Inclusion Award

Lindsay King Art Award

Casey Community Group of the Year

Nominations will close on Monday, 20 October 2025, and all finalists will be invited to a special awards ceremony in March 2026.

To learn more about the nomination categories and how to nominate an individual or group, please visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/casey-community-awards