Council condemns ‘extremist Nazi hate’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors have unanimously condemned “extremist Nazi demonstrations” in the wake of March for Australia anti-immigration rallies last month.

Cr Phillip Danh raised the motion on 22 September, labelling the neo-Nazi incidents at March for Australia in Melbourne and other cities on 31 August as “disgraceful” and “downright un-Australian”.

“The events of 31 August were a clear and deliberate attack on my community – the community that I have grown up in and lived all my life.”

The motion denounced “extremist Nazi demonstrations”, “public displays of hate” as well as a violent alleged attack on First Nations’ site Camp Sovereignty on the same day of the protests.

“The motion sends a clear message – our community stands united against hate and division,” Cr Danh said.

“We must always stand united against hate because we are stronger together.”

He said “the real March for Australia isn’t what we saw on 31 August”.

It was instead embodied by a federal election in May in which voters rejected the “politics of division and hate”.

“The real March for Australia happens every day when millions wake up early to go to work to provide for their families and contribute to our economy.

“The real March for Australia happens every weekend when thousands and thousands flock to support their footy team and embrace strangers in celebration regardless of where they come from.”

March for Australia rallies were widely promoted across the nation’s capital cities, with slogans such as ‘Stop Mass Immigration Now’, ‘it’s time to take our country back’, ‘no foreign flags’ and ‘it’s time to put Australia first’.

Protestors were requested to bring Blue Ensign, Red Ensign or Eureka flags.

Among their ranks were black-shirted neo-Nazis, one of whom addressed the crowd on State Parliament steps.

According to Victoria Police, about 5000 people attended the convergence of several rallies, including March for Australia and pro-Palestinian protests.

Two police officers were injured by thrown bottles.

At least six protestors were arrested, facing charges of assaulting police, behaving in a riotous manner, attempted robbery, assault, and resisting police.

Cr Danh said Greater Dandenong – home to more than 150 different cultures and 200-plus languages – was a “community that takes pride in its Australian identity”.

It took pride in the “hard work of everyday people who contribute meaningfully to our society and strengthen the social fabric of our country”.

He said he wanted to “show our community that we stand with them and that Australia belongs to everyone”.

“Whether, you arrived yesterday, have family history tracing back to the First Fleet or a connection to this land stretching back over 60,000 years – everyone, regardless of your ethnic, racial or religious background deserve to feel safe and live free of discrimination.

“Compassion, inclusion and solidarity are not signs of weakness, but are the foundations for a strong, united and resilient multicultural Australia.”

In support, councillor Rhonda Garad said this was a “critical moment in time” when “our democracy is under great threat” and “Nazism and authoritarianism” were on the rise across the world.

She questioned why a “Nazi march” had been allowed in the CBD, labelling the attack on Camp Sovereignty as “not acceptable” and “not random”.

“Events like this that encourage great hate and division must at all times, by everybody, be condemned.”