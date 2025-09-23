Teen pair charged with alleged agg burg spree

Two teens have been charged over an alleged serious crime spree including aggravated burglaries and car thefts across Melbourne’s South and South East.

A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were accused of offences across Hughesdale, Brighton, Gardenvale, Hampton, Dromana, Berwick and Dandenong between 15-18 September.

The 16-year-old boy was charged by Moorabbin CIU detectives with aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted aggravated burglary, two car thefts, possessing a prohibited weapon without excuse, theft, failing to stop on police direction, obtaining property by deception, theft from motor vehicle, criminal damage, handling stolen goods, and driving whilst disqualified.

He was remanded to appear in a children’s court at a later date.

The 14-year-old girl was charged with car theft, theft, handling stolen goods, and obtaining property by deception.

She appeared in court and was bailed to appear again in a children’s court at a later date.