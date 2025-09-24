Dandenong woman charged after guns, explosives raid

A Dandenong woman has been charged after police seized a “highly concerning” number of high-powered guns and explosives as part of an investigation into a “serious organised crime group”.

On Friday 15 August, Broadmeadows police allegedly raided a Campbellfield factory and located a stolen vehicle with cloned number plates.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located seven firearms including a Remington 30-06 bolt action rifle, a Predator 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded automatic ‘AR’ style rifle, a Remington 30-06 pump action rifle, a loaded .44 calibre revolver handgun, two semi-automatic handguns, and various types of ammunition, police say.

They also found a large number of explosives, chemicals and equipment.

Police say the explosives had the potential to completely demolish a building.

Arson and Explosives Squad and Bomb Response Unit officers also attended.

On Tuesday 23 September, Taskforce Lunar detectives executed two search warrants at homes in Doreen and Dandenong.

Mobile phones, cloned numberplates and cash were seized from the Doreen address.

A 32-year-old Dandenong woman was arrested and interviewed by police.

Detectives allege that the woman was transporting and storing the items on behalf of a serious organised crime group with links to offshore organised entities.

She was charged with possessing a traffickable quantity of unregistered firearms, possessing an explosive substance, possessing ammunition without a licence, as well as car theft.

She was also charged with possessing/carrying/using an unregistered Cat A or B longarm, an unregistered Cat C or D longarm and general category handgun.

The woman was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 September.

Detective Inspector Graham Banks, of Taskforce Lunar, said the quantity of seized “high-powered firearms” and “explosive materials” was ” incredibly concerning for police and highlights the significant criminality of this crime syndicate”.

“These are items that could have wreaked immense destruction in our community and resulted in the deaths of large numbers of people, so we are thankful we have been able to seize them.

“Ultimately, these are the items that the profits of illicit tobacco are being used to purchase.

“So while it might seem harmless to buy these items, the money is being used to fund incredibly serious and harmful offending.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au