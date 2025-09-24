Koomen for another round

By Ethan Benedicto and Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a “transition” year, Casey mayor Stefan Koomen is considering a tilt at re-election for a second consecutive mayoral term in November.

Cr Koomen was elected as Casey’s first mayor since councillors were sacked and the council placed under administration during an IBAC inquiry in 2020.

“This year has been one of transition, with monitors overseeing the new council for our first 12 months.

“I believe the continuity of leadership and experience could benefit the group moving forward into our second year.

“While the decision about future leadership rests with councillors, it’s certainly something I will consider as we approach November.”

Cr Koomen said it had been an “incredible honour” to lead at the start of “this new chapter” for the council and to help “restore democracy and rebuild trust in our community”.

Good governance and transparency were key priorities, with residents telling councillors prior to last year’s elections that trust in the council had been eroded, Koomen said.

Residents had also said during the five-year period without elected councillors that they felt they had “no voice or outlet” to engage with Casey, he said.

“That absence was deeply felt, and I’ve made it a priority to be visible, accessible, and responsive.

“Whether it’s attending community events, hosting forums, or simply chatting with residents at a local café, I’ve genuinely enjoyed hearing directly from the people we serve.”

The promises of transparency, community voice and good governance were tested quickly.

The first public council meeting in February was cut short after heated behaviour in the gallery spilled into the chamber.

Acting on police advice, Koomen shifted subsequent meetings online to “preserve safety and order”, a move criticised by some residents but one he said upheld good governance.

Cr Koomen conceded “this term has not been without its challenges, with many bumps along the way”.

He was proud how councillors had bonded and tackled historical issues “head-on”, such as the Local Law controversy that sparked the February meeting shutdown.

“It was the first time we were tested as a new Council and we rose to the challenge.”

Casey faced unique pressures, such as its urgent need for infrastructure to keep pace with a rapidly-expanding population, Cr Koomen said.

He highlighted the “vital” need for a “reliable transport network” to connect Casey residents.

“I’m proud of the record funding commitments secured for the City of Casey through the Federal election, for major road upgrades and city defining infrastructure like the Women’s Centre of Excellence.

“We continue to advocate strongly to the State Government for investment in roads, public transport, and essential services.”

He also took public stands on wider issues, where, when the State introduced its new emergency services levy, Koomen called the charge “unfair” but acknowledged the city had no choice but to collect it.

In August, Koomen condemned extremist rhetoric at anti-immigration rallies, framing Casey’s diversity as its strength.