Major road policing ahead of AFL Grand Final

Victoria Police is launching a major crackdown on drink and drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend and warning motorists there will be zero tolerance for impairment behind the wheel.

It comes as new police data reveals over 700 motorists have been detected drink or drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend period over the past three years.

Operation Scoreboard, which kicks off tomorrow, will see police highly visible and enforcing on roads across the state in an effort to reduce road trauma.

There will be a significant focus on impaired drivers, with increased roadside alcohol and drug testing to be conducted.

New police data reveals that 415 drivers were detected over the limit for alcohol, and a further 312 drivers were detected with drugs in their system over the last three AFL Grand Final long weekends (2022 – 2024).

The most common time for drink driving detections is on Grand Final Saturday from 8pm through to 4am Sunday, while drug driving detections were highest on the Public Holiday Friday.

Road Policing assistant commissioner, Glenn Weir says an avoidable road trauma is the last thing they want.

“The message is clear – alcohol, drugs and driving don’t mix, so if you’re celebrating over the AFL Grand Final weekend, plan ahead and leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver or utilise alternative transport options.

“Let’s ensure this long weekend remains memorable for all the right reasons – not for the wrong ones.”

Fifty-one per cent of drivers had a blood alcohol reading between 0.050 and 0.099, with 38 per cent blowing two or more times over the legal limit (0.100 up to 0.299).

Those aged between 25 and 34 were the most prolific offenders for drink driving on AFL Grand Final weekend with 30 per cent of detections, followed by those aged 35 – 44 making up 21 per cent of detections.

There have also been 60 collisions over the AFL Grand Final weekend where the driver was impaired by alcohol, drugs or both – with more than half occurring on the Saturday.

Miscalculation of alcohol consumption continues to be one of the most common reasons cited by drivers who are caught over the limit, suggesting that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Police are reminding motorists that they should expect to be tested anywhere, anytime this weekend, with significant penalties in place for those caught driving while impaired.

Victorians celebrating the AFL Grand Final are being urged to plan ahead, utilise alternative transport or arrange a designated driver.

With the long weekend in Victoria also coinciding with the school holidays and an RDO for the industrial sector, police will also be highly visible on major arterials heading to regional areas and holiday hotspots.

Those heading away for the weekend are being urged to stick to the speed limits, take plenty of breaks and avoid distractions when travelling on regional roads.

There have been 217 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, 9 higher than at the same time last year, with more than half occurring on regional roads.

Operation Scoreboard runs from 12:01am Thursday 25 September to 11:59pm on Sunday 28 September.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this long weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.