Wellsprings steps up towards reconciliation

Wellsprings for Women have extended their advocacy towards justice and equality through the launch of its very first Reconciliation Action Plan.

The organisation led and ran by women for women, particularly empowering individuals from refugee and migrant backgrounds have formally launched the first stage of RAP which is Reflect.

The milestone event was held at Barton Primary School in Cranbourne which featured a Welcome to Country with smoking ceremony by the Bunurong Land Council.

Wellsprings CEO Dr Dalal Smiley said the RAP reflects the organisation’s long-term commitment to reconciliation Since Wellsprings first opened its doors in 1994, it welcomed women of all walks of life and Sister Ann Halpin worked closely with Aboriginal women, recognising the importance of linking the past history with the present and the future.

“Our RAP formally commits Wellsprings to embedding reconciliation in every part of our work, and ensuring migrant and refugee women connect with and learn from the world’s oldest continuing culture.

“It is important for us to be reminded that even if as migrant women we were not directly involved in the process of colonisation of this country, nevertheless, we are complicit in living on unprecedented land and we need to do our part in being positive and constructive allies to our First Nations sisters”

The launch was widely attended by MP’s such as Pauline Richards, Belinda Wilson, Parliamentary Secretary for First Peoples The Hon Christine Couzens MP, City of Casey councillor Jennifer Dizon and the school’s principal Ben Vevers.

They all commended the organisation for taking on the first step in recognising the significance of reconciliation.

Christine Couzens MP congratulated Wellsprings on its leadership.

“RAPs are a powerful way for organisations to walk alongside First Peoples in respect and partnership.

“Wellsprings’ work with migrant and refugee women adds a unique dimension to reconciliation.”

The Reflect RAP, commits Wellsprings to a series of actions over the next 18 months, including cultural awareness training for staff, partnerships with Aboriginal organisations and businesses, and programs that strengthen connections between Aboriginal and multicultural communities.

The Reflect stage is considered the “groundwork” of listening, building trust and ensuring respectful and sustained actions are carried throughout.

Robyn Erwin, who chaired the RAP Working Group, outlined the process of developing the plan and the actions Wellsprings is taking.

“Our Reflect RAP focuses on building relationships, showing respect, creating opportunities, and strengthening governance.

“This is not a tick-box exercise – it is about genuine learning, solidarity, and change.

“Already, we are embedding reconciliation in practical ways, such as a new playgroup that introduces Aboriginal culture and activities for children from multicultural backgrounds.”

Also endorsed by reconciliation Australia, the Reflect stage allows organisations as this one to build foundational relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, develop cultural understanding, reflect meaningfully on Australia’s true history and what reconciliation looks like in practice and much more.

Mr Vevers, principal of Barton Primary School, reinforced the importance of reconciliation in education and community life.

“We can’t really be talking or working with other cultures before we reconcile with our own. I congratulate Wellsprings on the RAP as a very important milestone in their journey of reconciliation.”

Wellsprings also acknowledged Gunditjmara artist Mila Austin, who gifted original artwork for the RAP, symbolising women’s journeys, resilience, and solidarity.