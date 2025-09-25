3D printed guns seized in Firearm Prohibition Order blitz

Police have arrested nine people across the South East as part of a Firearm Prohibition Order blitz.

They include a Springvale man, 27, accused of using a 3D printer to manufacture guns before trafficking them throughout Melbourne.

A large quantity of amphetamines were discovered by police in the loungeroom of the Warwick house, as well as the 3D printer with evidence of recent use.

Several drawers with false bottoms revealed two 3D printed handguns and loaded magazines.

Police also seized almost $50,000 cash, suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The man was arrested at the property and charged with 26 offences including trafficking firearms, manufacturing firearms, being a prohibited person with a firearm, drug trafficking, proceeds of crime, handling stolen goods and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He was remanded to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.

During the three-day operation, police also seized three imitation firearms, machetes, a karambit knife and crossbows while conducting compliance checks on 16 people subject to an FPO and known to police in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire.

Drugs, including methylamphetamine, 1,4-Butanediol, steroids and prescription medication, were seized.

Police also recovered stolen items worth more than $100,000 and a stolen vehicle.

In other FPO compliance raids, two men aged 27 and 53 were arrested at a home on Duncan Drive, Pakenham.

Officers located two machetes, a knife, a rifle scope, a revolver chamber, mace and cannabis.

At a home in Doveton, police located an allegedly stolen vehicle, as well as a large quantity of items believed to have been stolen in a commercial burglary where more than $100,000 worth of property was stolen.

A 21-year-old Glenroy woman was arrested at the scene.

She was released pending further enquiries.

Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Kahan from Dandenong Tasking Co-Ordination Unit said the FPO compliance checks were conducted to ensure community safety.

“Firearms in the wrong hands have deadly consequences, and any time we can take them off the street, we are reducing the chance of someone getting seriously injured or killed.

“Anyone who is subject to an FPO should be well aware that we conduct these operations regularly, but at random intervals, so expect a knock on your door at any time.”

Local police, including Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia CIUs, the Springvale Divisional Response Unit, and the Dandenong Crime Reduction Team, were supported by the VIPER Taskforce and Dog Squad.

Any information on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au