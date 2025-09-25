Aziz and Woodman face court on corruption charges

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz and property developer John Charles Woodman have briefly faced court via video link on charges laid by the state’s anti-corruption body.

Aziz, 52, faces five offences alleged by the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, including one count of receiving secret commissions from Woodman between 10 May 2017 and 31 October 2019.

This was allegedly in order to show favour to the developer, as week as Woodman’s company Watsons Pty Ltd and Watson’s associates in their dealings with Casey Council, according to charge sheets.

Aziz has also been charged with two counts each of wilful misconduct in public office and misuse of position.

This includes Aziz allegedly failing to declare his financial dealings with Woodman and failing to declare a conflict of interest during council votes on The Pavilion housing estate in Clyde and an intersection at Hall Road, Cranbourne West.

Woodman was charged with giving secret commissions to Aziz between 10 May 2017 and 31 October 2019.

During the filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 25 September, Aziz and Woodman appeared in separate video links while represented by separate lawyers in court.

A fidgeting and furrow-browed Aziz wore a beige T-shirt. He leaned forward, occasionally rubbing his face and sighing.

Woodman, in a black suit, white shirt and long black tie, sat upright and motionless as he listened on headphones.

The pair were scheduled to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.

IBAC has stated the charges arise from its Operation Sandon inquiry into planning and property development decisions at City of Casey.

It followed a five-year investigation of property developers, Casey councillors and state MPs, which spanned 40 days of public hearings and seven private examinations.

In the midst of the early public hearings, then-Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek sacked Casey’s councillors and installed a panel of administrators to oversee the council in 2020.

Several months ago, IBAC “temporarily” removed the report from its website through an “abundance of caution“, it stated at the time.