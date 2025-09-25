CCTV footage released of shot man at Casey Hospital

Police detectives have released CCTV footage of a stolen grey BMW carrying an allegedly shot man at Casey Hospital in May.

Occupants of a late model dark coloured Nissan Patrol fired several shots at a stolen grey BMW X5 near Bennet Street Dandenong during the early hours of Monday 26 May, police say.

One of the occupants of the BMW, a 19-year-old Clayton South man, was driven to a hospital in Berwick about 2.30am.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound.

The offenders fled in the vehicle.

Detectives released CCTV of the stolen grey BMW arriving at the hospital showing the injured man, and another person wearing a balaclava, run into the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The grey BMW was stolen from Armadale on 24 May.

It was located in Doveton about 8am on 26 May with damage consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au