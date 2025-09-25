‘Win-win’ parking meter solution

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council has opted for a 50-50 split in coin-operated and cashless parking meters as part of a $2 million upgrade program.

The contract was awarded to Duncan Solutions Australia at a council meeting on Monday 22 September for the supply, installation and maintenance program.

Under the contract, 50 per cent of the council’s 135 parking meters will go cashless at three of the locations, central Dandenong, Dandenong Market and number 8 Balmoral car park Springvale whilst the other half will be upgraded but still accept cash.

Whilst timelines have not been given for these changes, the council’s acting chief executive officer Sanjay Manivasagasivam indicates it’ll be implemented by the end of this year.

He has also confirmed the modern look won’t lead to parking fee spikes, but it’ll be reviewed as usual in its 2026-27 budget process.

“You will be able to pay in new ways — by app and online. We’re also upgrading some existing meters so you can still pay with cash if you prefer and will provide clear signage to these meters.

“No matter how you pay, you will no longer need to keep track of a paper ticket – just type in your registration number and away you go.”

This is known as pay by plate as paper tickets will no longer be issued.

The parking meters have reached the end of its life with the card reader component no longer supported.

A council staff at the council meeting also added issues with data and security as another reason for the upgrade.

The new technology is considered to save both money and time by paying via app or online. Its benefits include:

• Only pay for what you need – if you head back to your car early, you can cancel the remainder of your parking session and save money.

• Top up your parking without returning to your car (within signed time limits). This is great if you are stuck in a meeting or need a few extra minutes shopping or running errands.

A proposal earlier this year for solely cashless meters was strongly opposed by councillors Rhonda Garad and Bob Milkovic.

This was due to a council report stating 60 per cent of parking-meter customers in the municipality use cash.

Modern parking meters, as currently manufactured by most suppliers, is known to provide a range of benefits to users, operators and councils.

They are said to have reduced operational costs, improved payment security, language options, digital interface, reduced faults and resilience to damage.