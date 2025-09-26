CGD Family Day Care tops as National Finalist

by Sahar Foladi

The Greater Dandenong Family Day Care has topped as a National Finalist in this year’s Family Day Care Australia Excellence.

Council-owned and operated, the Greater Dandenong Family Day Care is a not for profit home-based child care service, providing quality child care for 53 years.

The Greater Dandenong Family Day Care is one of the four national finalists selected out of the 120 nominated across Australia.

The Greater Dandenong service is recognised for its deep care for educators’ wellbeing and professional development and a playgroup mentoring program for their educators however, these aren’t all that won them the spotlight.

Services were judged on their responses to a series of questions such as their actions to improve the quality of care, examples of fostering supportive relationship between families, staff, educators and the values and visions of the day care as just a few.

The Family Day Care Australia (FDCA) celebrates family day care sector, now in its 14th year in a showcase and recognition of excellence in the care services.

Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Paterson, described the incredible achievements of this year’s Award recipients.

“This year we received close to 5,000 awards nominations for services, educators and coordinators, highlighting the unique and valuable role that family day care plays in the lives of Australian families, and Greater Dandenong Family Day Care’s selection as a Service National Finalist is a testament to the impact Greater Dandenong Family Day Care has had on educators, children, families and the local community.

“The Awards play a key role in recognising the achievements of services on a national level and provide an opportunity to highlight the unique benefits of family day care to Australian families.”

The national awards program is the only one of its kind dedicated to family day care, recognising family day care services and professionals across Australia who support children’s learning and development in a natural home-based environment.

Each year, the Excellence in Family Day Care Awards shine a spotlight on the vital role family day care educators play in the lives of more than 71,000 children across the country.

The National Service of the Year Winner being announced on 25 October at the FDCA 2025 National Conference Gala Dinner in Melbourne.