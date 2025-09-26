Ex-mayor raises Market traders’ concerns

by Sahar Foladi

There are calls for an independent complaints process at the Dandenong Market to handle disputes between traders and market management.

Ex-mayor of Greater Dandenong Maria Sampey raised the concerns during public question time at a council meeting on Monday 22 September.

Ms Sampey said there was no “formal independent grievance or mediation process available to stallholders”, nor did the market’s website list contact details of the market’s board of directors nor Cr Rhonda Garad as the councillor representative on the board.

“When issues arise stallholders have to write directly to the market manager or leasing manger with no assurance their concerns would be referred to the board.

“This lack of transparency and accountability leaves stallholders vulnerable to false allegations, harassment and possible victimisation.

“If the treatment of stallholders were assessed against workplace and fair trading standard, it is unlikely to be considered acceptable practice.”

City of Greater Dandenong Council’s city futures executive director, Sanjay Manivasagasivam responded by saying council staff and councillors cannot represent the market on lease negotiations between traders and market management as it’s “considered commercial-in-confidence”.

“Council can raise this with the board and they can decide what improvements they need to change for their processes,” he said.

A Dandenong Market spokesperson says there are existing internal processes “to deal with a range of different complaints and disputes.”

“Where a dispute remains and the trader wishes to pursue the matter further, the opportunity exists for them to lodge their disputes with the Small Business Commission Victoria for independent resolution.”

Ms Sampey, during her term as a councillor also served as a council representative on the market’s board.

She says she’s well aware that council and councillor powers are limited when it comes to the Market’s operations however she is heavily critical of the council for turning a blind eye to alleged bullying and mistreatment of the management.

The issue raised was also directed towards Cr Garad as the ward councillor and also the council representative on the market board.

Cr Garad says she has been observing for the past 11 months, and shares Ms Sampey’s concerns but doesn’t have the power to rectify stallholders concerns or disputes.

“The role of a councillor is an observer role. It has no status in terms of decision making either at governance or operational level.

“In the 11 months I have been observing on board, I have raised concerns about the lack of independent and transparent complaints process.”