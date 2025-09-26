They’re saying what we’re thinking – but don’t know how to say it

Is immigration really the villain? Let’s get real!

Everyday Australians are angry.

We hear it loud and clear.

Healthcare queues are growing.

Housing is out of reach.

Jobs feel harder to secure.

And as the pressure builds, the finger is being pointed – again and again – at immigration.

But truth be told, scapegoating immigration isn’t just unfair. It’s inaccurate. And it’s dangerous.

What do the numbers actually say?

Let’s break down the equation:

Net Overseas Migration (NOM) = Permanent migrants + Long-term visa holders (like skilled workers & parents) + Student visa holders.

It’s complex – but not sinister.

Yes, NOM added around 446,000 people in 2023–24.

That’s actually down from the previous year’s peak of 536,000 (but let’s also be mindful there was a two-year gap in immigration because of Covid).

The media calls it “mass immigration.”

But when you dig into the numbers, you realise we’re counting:

• Skilled workers we invite to fill shortages (who pay around $10,000 for their visa).

• Students who can only work limited hours and fill roles many Australians won’t.

• Parents of citizens who pay up to $50,000 in visa fees and still don’t qualify for Medicare.

These aren’t queue jumpers. They’re not burdening the system. They’re paying into it.

In fact, most long-term and student visa holders are not eligible for Medicare or Centrelink.

So when hospitals and services are overwhelmed – is it really because of them?

Let’s get one thing straight on the housing crisis in the cities: most migrant visas are mandated regional placement conditions.

From skilled migrant pathways (subclass 491) to parent and student visas, many arrivals are required to live and work in regional areas for at least two years. And that scheme is working. But it is still not enough.

Regional towns are growing, prospering and revitalising.

Newcomers are picking fruit, working in aged care, rebuilding main streets, and reopening businesses that would otherwise shut.

Meanwhile, in metropolitan cities – where housing costs are driven by developers, zoning delays, investor demand, and a lack of social housing – we blame immigration. Why?

A broken housing system isn’t fixed by blaming migrants.

It’s fixed by investing in infrastructure – where it is actually needed.

Let’s be honest. Many Australians don’t want to work in the roles immigrants take up.

• Fruit won’t pick itself.

• Aged care centres and health care need carers.

• Restaurants, hotels, farms, and retail outlets are short-staffed. Many of these jobs are filled by students and skilled migrants – not citizens on JobSeeker/Centrelink.

So maybe it’s time to consider something bold:

If unemployment persists, and jobs remain vacant – perhaps it’s time we ask everyone receiving support to contribute through volunteering or community service, as apposed to creating “generational Centrelinkers”

The system does need fixing – but we can’t fix it by blaming the wrong people.

We need:

• Clearer reporting on visa types, contributions, and capacity.

• Civic participation and English education pathways that build belonging. No more astronomical taxpayer-funded interpreter services.

• Political leadership that speaks plainly and honestly – not in fearmongering headlines or say what you need to get votes – enough already! The public needs to demand this to stop. We need to see through the rhetoric.

• National values education for all – so “being Australian” means something more than just a passport. We need to clearly identify what it means to be Australian and create pride in everyone that wants to call this amazing country home.

Let’s build a society based on contribution, fairness, and shared identity – not one divided by fear, race, or resentment.

We are proud Australians of colour. We don’t fit into boxes. We are not Aboriginal, not Anglo, and tired of being tagged as “diverse” or “other.”

We don’t want to be tokenised, tolerated or told we’re lucky to be here.

We are here. We contribute. We belong.

And we’re not going anywhere.

We cheer for the Matildas.

We celebrate Australia Day (about time we settled that debate which recurs in January every year)!

We raise our families here. We pay our taxes. And we’re just as invested in this country as anyone else.

Our Final Word:

Let’s stop letting the loudest voices hijack the conversation.

Let’s start listening – and leading – with truth, accountability and courage.

It’s not un-Australian to ask questions. It is un-Australian to spread blame and division.

Immigration is not the enemy. The system – and our response to it … is.