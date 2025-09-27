Heightened concerns on Hammond Rd

by Sahar Foladi

A concerned Dandenong South resident is pleading for road safety solutions in the area, citing the flow-on impacts from the Webster Street level crossing closure as a major concern.

Phillip Lamaro, who has lived on Hammond Road for 20 years, is calling for measures such as a reduced speed limit and speed bumps.

They say almost every month there’s an incident on the road including residents’ cars parked on the street being smashed into by traffic.

The 60km/h limit on the stretch is not adhered to, Lamaro says.

They say that Greater Dandenong Council has rejected the proposed safety interventions.

“People speed down that road, multiple cars have been smashed. That’s not putting the community first saying they want to be compliant with road rules,” Lamaro said.

“If you’re saying no with no alternative offered that means they don’t care.

“My partner’s car was smashed – it happens once every couple of months.

“It’s high density residential, with a school crossing on Hammond Rd but for some reason Dandenong council doesn’t seem to care about it.”

Mr Lamaro says he has tried everything from emailing the council and the mayor to asking during public question time at council meetings, to no avail.

They say with the Webster Street level crossing closure from Friday 10 October, the traffic will be diverted down Hammond Road, heightening their safety concerns.

Council’s acting chief executive officer Sanjay Manivasagasivam says council officers have regularly monitored traffic and any accidents on Hammond Road.

It has assessed whether the location is “suitable” for funding under the Federal Blackspot Program.

“At this time, due to the lower number of accidents happening on Hammond Road, and the nature of these, this location is not eligible for road safety infrastructure funding, including though the Federal Blackspot Program.

“We anticipate that traffic on Hammond Road will alter significantly as a result of the upcoming Webster Street Level Crossing Removal, and we will review conditions following that project to determine whether further action is suitable.”

The level crossing closure will see a new road underpass to be opened in 2026, connecting Princes Highway-Lonsdale Street to Cheltenham and Hammond roads.

Construction is also underway for the new walking and cycling path to open on Friday 10 October connecting to the existing Dandenong Creek Trail.