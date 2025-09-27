How are you with waiting

by Lillian Poke of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

We are all familiar with waiting.

Waiting for the results of an exam – this will be reality for many students in the near future.

Waiting to hear from a doctor and to receive those test results.

Waiting for a loved one who’s late in coming asking, “Where are they?” and “Are they safe?”

Waiting to hear about a job when you feel it’s the right fit for your skills.

Waiting for an offer to be accepted – it may be a business venture … or a relationship offer.

Waiting for the weekend – you know it’s Friday and the coming weekend is teasing you.

Waiting for a car ride – you are standing outside your home, waiting and watching.

Waiting for dessert – for me, the best part of the meal.

Waiting for Christmas – my daughters are adults and still get excited in September when the hint of Christmas coming.

Yes, we are all familiar with waiting.

Perhaps much of our lives are spent in that uncomfortable spot.

While we all have to wait at some stage or other, waiting can be a great place to exercise faith muscles.

When we are helpless, when we can do nothing to move forward, when we have no way to climb upward, when it seems we have nothing but time to pass, time to wait on others, we can put on our spiritual workout clothes and exercise.

We can!

We can pray. We can hope.

We can look with faith’s eyes and know that we really aren’t waiting for others to determine our fate, we are ultimately waiting on God.

In His timing, the answers will come.

We can use our time waiting to deepen and strengthen our faith.

We could pray: Heavenly Father, I know that all things work together for good for those who love You. Help me to willingly wait on You. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.