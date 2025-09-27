Noble Park street project wins national gong

Noble Park is officially home to the best main street activation by a council in Australia and has the silverware to prove it.

Greater Dandenong Council’s Our Street NPK (Noble Park) activation was recognised on a national scale at the recent Main Street Australia Awards.

The council took out top prize in the Best Main Street Activation—Council Led (more than $100,000) category which recognises large-scale, initiatives that deliver transformative placemaking, multi-day events and high-impact street activations.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said Our Street NPK was created to deliver colour, light, play and discovery to Noble Park.

“The campaign’s vibrant public art, shopfront and lighting improvements, family-friendly activations and digital storytelling created an exciting environment for community, visitors, businesses and shoppers,” Cr Memeti said.

Highlights included community designed murals, public art installations, the naming of Muderra Way and a digital map showcasing local stories.

“Now we’ve shown the whole country that this is the best main street activation in Australia,” Cr Memeti said.

“We were proud to stand out for our bold vision, inclusive programming, and deep collaboration across sectors against fierce competition including five big Australian councils.

“This award reflects our commitment to progressive placemaking and revitalising activity centres and precincts to help foster a strong sense of place and community while benefiting the economy.”

This project was a place-based revitalisation initiative led by Greater Dandenong Council, supported by the Noble Park Revitalisation Board and partially funded by the Victorian Government.