Street code broken

By Afraa Kori

At first glance, local artists Marbarrose, Mike Wang, YTS Gucciboi, OGB, Sabir Banek and Herve HK appear united by their love of music.

But behind their music lies a darker reality—they have lost friends and family, or each has lost friends and family, or knows someone killed in stabbings, shootings or other violent circumstances.

Former gang member, Marbarrose pushed back against claims that music is the “main culprit” behind violence.

“A lot of these beefs or issues stem before music or outside of music itself. They come from real life situations and problems,” Marbarrose said.

“With or without music, crime exists and wars will still happen. Music is a fruit of a tree, not the root of the tree.

“Music purely isn’t the reason I committed crimes, acted in wars and lived that lifestyle. It was always an expression and always will be.”

All artists agreed that the real roots are deeper—family breakdown, poverty, lack of identity, spiritual emptiness and many more factors.

“We must attack the root of the tree rather than the fruits of the tree, because the tree can always grow new fruit; hence an endless cycle of violence and crime (the streets),” Marbarrose said.

Sabir, who was once trapped in a life of crime, addiction and prison, knows firsthand how many people want a way out.

“In my 24 years, l’ve spoken with so many in the streets and almost all of them want out,” Sabir said.

“They want to leave the gang life behind. But they feel trapped. They think if they leave, they won’t be safe. They feel like the drugs got a grip on their soul. They say: ‘I’m too far gone’.”

“Message to all my YNs, OGs, killers, drillers, drug dealers, gangsters: Don’t let yourself become another statistic. You don’t have to be another brother dead or lost in the prison system, rotting away.”

Many musicians and activist Marbarrose are stepping into mentorship roles, offering guidance to young people caught in cycles of crime or peer pressure.

Wang added it’s possible to achieve success and make it out of the streets.

“Even if they think that, it’s not too late to change. The only step needed to take is faith and action. Being young is a blessing and they don’t realise how much they have to offer in this world.”

Many assume that danger follows those with gang affiliation, but independent artists can be just as vulnerable.

“We’re grinding without big label backing, and a lot of us can’t afford security or a full team,” YTS Gucciboi said.

“That makes us easy targets whether it’s jealousy, street politics, or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“When you’re independent, you’re handling your own bookings, pulling up to venues solo or with your day-ones, and hoping for the best.

“But hope ain’t protection. It’s sad, but in this game, being talented isn’t enough. You gotta think about safety too. That’s the reality now.”

In the wake of recent tragedies, female artist OGB said it’s a “complete slap in the face” that some artists are still making drill music “regularly dissing people who have passed”.

“How are you going to say that you ‘retired’ from the street life but you still make music scattered with violent and aggressive language and in turn promoting that lifestyle to young and impressionable minds?”

Marbarrose warned that negative perceptions of certain music genres are killing young dreams before they even begin.

“Within the South Sudanese community – many of our sisters and the women of the community do not support any drill artist,” Marbarrose said.

“They feel drill artists are heavily to blame for the rise of violence within our cities across the nation. Which I believe is a valid statement but not fully true.

“If we cancel (as a community or culture) or legally ban any music which has a direct impact on the rise in violence, does this impact our God given right to speak?”

The rise in violence has made the artists more intentional, ensuring their lyrics, collaborations, and character reflect messages of life rather than destruction.

Even while planting seeds of hope and purpose, artists are frustrated that the industry continues to reward violence.

“The industry needs to stop profiting off the trauma,” YTS Gucciboi warns.

“Labels are quick to sign somebody talking violence, but slow to invest in artists trying to uplift or bring change. That’s backwards!

“The industry needs to balance back the voices pushing growth, not just chaos. Otherwise, they are just feeding the cycle.”

Amid the chaos, one positive trend is emerging: young listeners are becoming more conscious and paying closer attention to the music they consume.

“Many are tired of pain, tired of fake role models. They’re searching for music that doesn’t just hype them for the moment but helps them live tomorrow with hope,” Herve HK said.

“Violence in music is nothing new, but the consequences feel heavier now fans are seeing their favorite artists die young, get locked up, or lose everything, making some step back and rethink what they support,” YTS Gucciboi said.