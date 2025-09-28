Subscribe, for facts sake

On World News Day (28 September) we are reminded of a truth that cannot be ignored and this is that facts matter.

In an era where misinformation and mistruths are constantly amplified on social media, and where even the President of the United States routinely distorts reality, the role of trusted, independent journalism is more critical than ever.

Local media in Australia is a necessity. We are the eyes and ears of our communities, telling the stories that matter most, celebrating our achievements, challenging injustice, and documenting the everyday triumphs and struggles that define us.

Just as importantly, we act as a watchdog. We hold governments, corporations, and institutions accountable. We ask the questions that others would prefer to avoid. We shine light into dark corners.

When misinformation and half-truths circulate unchecked, the consequences are profound. Communities lose trust. Division deepens. People act on falsehoods rather than facts. At such times, local newspapers and news sites play a stabilising role, cutting through the noise and confusion with careful reporting, rigorous standards, and a commitment to truth and balanced reporting.

At Today and Star, we believe that journalism is not just a business, it is a vital piece of public infrastructure, a cornerstone of our democracy, and a shared responsibility.

Every story we publish carries the weight of trust our readers place in us, and every headline we write reaffirms our promise to serve the public interest above all else.

Without strong, independent local media, communities risk losing not only their voice but also their connection to one another. The threads that bind us fray when truth is undermined.

That is why, on World News Day, we join with newsrooms across the globe to say clearly: Choose truth, choose facts, choose balance and choose journalism.

Paul Thomas,

Managing Director,

Star News Group/Today Group.