Tragedies reflected on Blue Ribbon Day

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ahead of Blue Ribbon Day, Acting Superintendent Scott Dwyer’s thoughts turn to fresh tragedy – the 11 police employees who have died in the past 12 months.

Some succumbed to illness, others include the tragic loss of Detective Leading Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, who were killed in Porepunkah last month.

As the manhunt for suspect Desi Freeman continues, the shootings are yet another “reality check” of the ever-present dangers of duty.

“When you think on tragedy, police are there to do a service and to keep the community safe – that’s what really drives us,” Dwyer says.

“Unfortunately those risks are ever paramount in what we do.

“But the desire to help and to secure a better community in which we live is a driving motivation for us.”

On Blue Ribbon Day – which coincides with National Police Remembrance Day on 29 September – Dwyer will visit a memorial march and service in Melbourne’s CBD.

He’ll also check-in on friends and collagues from across his 24-year career, and remember the 178 Victoria Police officers who have tragically died serving the community.

Front of mind will be Constables Steven Tynan and Damian Eyre, and Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller – killed in cold blood in 1988.

Dwyer was formerly working at Prahan police station, which observes an annual memorial for the four fallen officers.

“They – and Neal (Thompson) and Vadim (De Waart) – will be part of what I will reflect upon (on 29 September).”

As police officers “take stock”, it means a lot to see the community pay respects on the day, Dwyer says.

“It’s a reminder that the work we do is of value. It’s a chance for us to reflect on the influence we have on the community.

“It’s a really good leveller. And it reminds you why you joined in the first place.”

In Porepunkah’s aftershock, police were comforted by the warm embrace of the wider community.

Dwyer noted the massive floral tributes at Dandenong police station – which is 350 kilometres from the Porepunkah region.

“That really demonstrates what the community thinks.

“Every time there’s been a tragedy, the amount of support you get from the Victorian community is just amazing.”

Across 24 years of policing, Dwyer has worked as a CIU detective, Highway Patrol, as well as managing Box Hill’s Embona armed robbery taskforce and Eastern Region Crime Squad.

In his acting role, Dwyer oversees crime intelligence policing and community engagement across a vast southern and south-east Melbourne region, including Cardinia Shire, Casey and Greater Dandenong.

Despite the alarming crime rates and footage, Dwyer says the policing environment is different but no more risky.

“We live in a really safe area, when you look at Melbourne and Victoria. The vast majority of the community can walk around and remain safe.”

He says what has changed is the depiction of violence and the crime rate on mainstream media.

“With the interaction of social media and Facebook groups, the public have more ways in which to comment and report on it.

“Media outlets have an ability to attract vision, which is such a popular thing to view… Often the vision when you see it is quite confronting.”

There has been a rise in “displayed weapons”, he says. Such as the frequently-seen footage of young people armed with knives.

But that also might entail an element of perception.

As part of its drive to get weapons off the streets, Victoria Police searched 118 people in Dandenong’s CBD and railway station last month.

In eight hours, officers uncovered no knives or other weapons.

“That should give the community a degree of comfort,” Dwyer says.

“Unfortunately the perception of weapons and the reality of weapons can sometimes be a bit different.

“I can understand from a community point of view when they see the posts and the vision, there’s a concern that it’s prevalent and it’s everywhere.

“But what we find is that’s not the case.”

Dwyer assures the public that police are proactively “on the streets” and respond quickly “when you need us”. But that everyday “good stuff” doesn’t make the news or the stats.

“You can’t measure the crime that we’ve prevented.”

– National Police Remembrance Day will be marked by a march and service on St Kilda Road, Melbourne on Monday September 29, from 10am.

– An end-of-day service will be held at the police memorial at Springvale Botanical Cemetry, cnr Fifth & Sixth roads on Monday 29 September, 4pm.