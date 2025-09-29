Florists rocked by relocations, shorter leases

by Sahar Foladi

Stallholders at Dandenong Market claim they have little say in forced relocations, rent spikes and shorter leases at the hands of the market’s management.

Affected traders say the cut-back on their lease terms, allegedly without negotiation, proper process or explanation post-Covid, places the future of their businesses in jeopardy.

They include long-term florists who say they have been relocated to make way for food and drink stalls.

Arzu Refikoglu’s mother has been operating as a florist for the past 35 years at the Dandenong Market as Jenny’s Flowers.

She is facing relocation after their license permit expires 30 April next year.

“After decades of trading we’re suddenly told that flowers are now inappropriate within the market square area, with no negotiation and no offer to allow us to continue in the stall under a different category (food).”

She says out of the five florists at the market square, only two remain as the rest had been relocated.

Now, Jenny’s Flowers has been told by management that a food stall will take over their site.

Currently, their relocation and long-term status at the market is in limbo, forcing them to work in uncertainty.

According to Arzu, market management has stated it will determine a new location closer to the expiry date next year.

“The least we’d expect from them is to say a year in advance of their relocation plans, hold discussions, consult with us, get opinion on it before you just make these decisions.

“But we legally have no standing and they know that because of the way they’ve written the license agreement.

“If you went to a lawyer I think you’d have a very hard time justifying yourself so they’re leaning in on that.

“They don’t care about you, they don’t care about how long you’ve been there or whether it’s unfair.”

Another florist Paul, who has owned Mr Fresh’s Flowers at the market for the past eight years, had already been moved-on from the square to a corner with no foot traffic.

He was eventually offered a small area of a 9-square-metre site in the centre of the market for more than double the rent price than his 25 square metre stall – only 10 metres away from his original spot.

His one-to-two-year license arrangement was changed to a monthly contract.

Paul’s previous site is now occupied by a hot dog stall as part of the market owner Greater Dandenong Council and market management’s plans to install a gas main pipe for food stallholders, he says.

Currently, each food stallholder has their own gas supply, which requires a certain amount of space in between vendors.

“I was told a couple of months ago that I had 30 days to relocate.

“They had some compliance issues to deal with gas lines in the system, the council needed to move some of the food vendors and they decided my location was suitable for what they wanted to do.

“It’s quite confined (in the new site). We get by but we struggle on major days like Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day – there’s no room to put anything.”

He says the license term, was changed in his contract without any notification by the management and he also failed to notice as he signed it.

“It was just handed to me (the contract). It was one of those things where I should’ve checked all the fine print but I didn’t.

“They won’t give me anything longer. They can give me notice in 30 days and have me out of there.

“Their justification for the rent increase is the prime location. (But) it’s only 10 metres from my original stand.”

He says the entire arrangement was rushed.

“Legally I had little time to create a solution.

“I had options. I could’ve challenged it go to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“I don’t know how far I would’ve gone with it but they probably would’ve made it difficult for me to trade there again.”

Coming to know of the other stallholders’ similar stories, Paul says, “I didn’t think there was anybody else, I thought I was the main one they were targeting.”

Speaking to other stallholders they’ve all “grumbled” about the rent spike at the market, almost like making up for the temporary relief granted by the council during Covid.

Some say the management “have been changing over” as part of their strategic plan.

A Dandenong Market spokesperson has said license terms vary from trader to trader, between precincts, categories and other factors.

“The Market offers a variety of license terms, depending on the needs of both the Market and the trader.

“These are specific to each trader and, under the terms of their contract, remain strictly confidential.”