Blue Ribbon tributes at Springvale

A remembrance service at the Victoria Police Memorial at Springvale Botanical Cemetery on Monday 29 September carried ever-greater poignancy this year.

Victoria Police members, veterans, MPs, councillors, family members, friends gathered at the stone monument, paying their respects to those who died in the line of duty at the annual service on National Police Remembrance Day and Blue Ribbon Day.

It was soon after the still-raw tragic loss of Detective Leading Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, who were shot and killed while executing a search warrant in Pokepunyah in August.

In total, 11 police, protective services officers, police custody officers, Victorian Public Service employees and police chaplains who died in the past year were added to the memorial honour roll.

They were among 178 Victoria Police officers who have died during service since 1853 and were recognised in the ceremony.

Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust chief executive Ingrid Harvey said the legacy of the lost children, partners, friends and colleagues “live on in the stories we share, the values we uphold, and the community they protected.”

“Today … we are reminded of the courage and sacrifice that define the Victoria Police community,” Harvey said.

“This years’ service carries a particular weight. We gather in remembrance and mourning.

“The recent loss of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart has deeply affected us all.”

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush, who attended the main memorial service on St Kilda Road that day, said “the bravery, service and commitment of our police to wear the uniform despite the daily risks of the job can never be underestimated”.

“When a police officer is killed in the line of duty the impact is felt across every force in Australia.”