Police investigates collision on Monash Fwy

Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Mulgrave on 28 September.

It is understood a grey Mazda collided with another vehicle at speed on Monash Freeway about 11.35pm.

Officers have been told the Mazda spun on impact, crashing into a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Mazda fled the scene on foot towards Jacksons Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam/CCTV vision or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.