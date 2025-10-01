Police investigates collision on Monash Fwy

Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Mulgrave on 28 September.
It is understood a grey Mazda collided with another vehicle at speed on Monash Freeway about 11.35pm.
Officers have been told the Mazda spun on impact, crashing into a concrete barrier.
The driver of the Mazda fled the scene on foot towards Jacksons Road.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam/CCTV vision or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.