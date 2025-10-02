Physiotherapist faces court over alleged $650K fraud

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Noble Park-based physiotherapist has been accused of fraudulently billing more than $650,000 of purported services to injured workers.

Joshua Vivian Braganza, 36, of Clarinda, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 1 October on four charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The registered WorkSafe service provider allegedly billed four WorkSafe agents for services to injured workers that were not provided, according to charge sheets tendered to the court.

WorkSafe alleged that Braganza defrauded $38,915 from EML Vic Pty Ltd, $154,259 from Gallagher Bassett Services Pty Ltd, $193,683 from Allianz Australia Workers Compensation (Victoria) Ltd and $263,516 from DXC Claims Management Services.

The offending was stated to have spanned January 2023 to April 2025.

Branganza is scheduled to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.