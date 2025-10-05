88yo man missing from Noble Park

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Vassilios.

The 88-year-old was last seen in Noble Park on Saturday 4 October about 5.30pm leaving in his 2005 silver Nissan Pulsar Sedan with registration UNU624.

Police and family have concerns for Vassilios due to a medical condition as he may become confused.

His disappearance is out of character, police say.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a collar, baggy jeans, black belt and black shoes and has bruising to the right side of his face.

Investigators have released an image of Vassilios in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Any information to Springvale Police Station on 8558 8600.