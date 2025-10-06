Car noise complaints fall on deaf ears

by Sahar Foladi

Springvale residents say years of complaints about noise emitted from a motorsport’s businesses at Springvale Business Park on Centre Road have fallen on deaf ears.

Long-term Clive Street residents of almost 20 years, David Gurr and Desmond De Monti say they are just a few complaining of the intense vehicle noise from Etuners Motorsport.

However Greater Dandenong Council and Environment Protection Authority say that the relevant permits have been issued and complied with.

Mr Gurr, who is a retired commercial property developer at Golden Peaks, is now selling and moving out of his unit.

He had installed smart CCTV cameras at his balcony looking out to the Etuners business.

“My neighbour is 92 years old, lives in a unit, his backdoor faces directly opposite of the Etuners garage where they have their machine that tests the loudness of the exhaust and speed of the cars with dynamometer.”

Engine noises during the day, night and even 5am early mornings has ruined their peaceful sleep for years now, he says.

They had protested against stage three and four permits for the business park development due to the noise during initial stages from Etuners, which was the biggest culprit according to Mr Gurr.

But the permit was granted along with a promise to install noise mitigation and speed humps by its developer Oscar Ledlin, something neighbours say are yet to be fulfilled.

Etuners customises the tuning of the vehicles adjusting its engine fuel ignition to achieve a higher horsepower or specific driving characteristics.

Mr Gurr says there are a number of issues in the area including the noise of cars being tested after works are completed by Etuners and some vehicles not adhering to the site’s 20 km/h speed limit.

“We get the ones (leaving) after 11pm – they drive home making terrible noises late at night,” according to Mr Gurr.

“The groups that come to visit the mechanic with their fast cars, between 8pm-11pm.”

Since stages three and four of the development were completed, it has housed more businesses such as Kamikazi café, a car enthusiast themed café, which attracts luxury, high-powered cars revving their engine, residents say.

The café also hosts car meetups of up to 400 which are promoted over social media, Mr Gurr claims.

Videos of the meetup shows café goers and car enthusiasts gather to socialise and admire the parked luxury cars.

Whilst no hooning activity can be confirmed, Mr Gurr says these meetups all cause intense revving noise as they drive in and out of the area, sometimes late at night or early morning.

City of Greater Dandenong Council acting chief executive officer, Sanjay Manivasagasivam says the tuning business and motor repairs don’t require a mechanical engineering planning permit as it’s 30 metres away from a residential zone.

He says the Kamikazi café operates with a valid permit, but council will investigate whether the business is required a permit for ‘place of assembly’ use for the meetups.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) had investigated the noise levels from the vehicle tuning business back in 2021, after many community demands.

The noise levels were found to be compliant and within the noise limits.

An EPA spokesperson says it attended the business site earlier this year and reminded them of managing the noise from dyno-testing vehicles by ensuring their garage doors are closed.

“EPA used a noise logger in 2021 to test noise in the area over a seven-day period, and found the business did not exceed the noise compliance limit.

“We don’t regulate noise from traffic, car meets or hoon behaviour, but community members can report such activity to police.”

Mr Ledlin made it onto the Financial Review Young Rich List for the first time in October last year ranked 67 with a $72 million fortune.

The article mentioned the car enthusiast drives his BMW on weekdays, and a bright purple Nissan GT-R sports car on weekends.

He was contacted for comment.