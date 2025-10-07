Small win for Casey

By Afraa Kori

Graffiti defacing the Clyde Road overpass in Berwick will be removed by 10 October, following advocacy from the Casey Residents & Ratepayers Association (CRRA), Opposition Leader MP Brad Battin and Casey Council.

They welcomed the Department of Transport and Planning’s (DTP) commitment to remove the graffiti.

CRRA vice-president Anthony Tassone described it as “another little win for the community”.

“It’s a much-needed outcome that local residents have long been calling for, and it demonstrates that community voices can lead to real action,” he said.

In August, the CRRA wrote to Minister for Transport Infrastructure Gabrielle Williams MP calling for the removal of graffiti on the relatively new rail bridge, which had been vandalised extensively and negatively impacted the community’s appearance and sense of civic pride.

This situation has left a visible eyesore—one that Berwick MP and Victorian Opposition leader Brad Battin cautioned against as a symbol of the State Government deprioritising protection of public property.

Casey Cr Scott Dowling initially raised concerns with Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) and Public Transport Victoria (PTV), who responded that non-offensive graffiti on state-owned structures is not required to be removed.

Despite the council’s “zero-tolerance” stance on vandalism and their offer to assist with removal, they have reportedly been refused permission.

Earlier this month, DTP confirmed in a letter that Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) have been working through this process and the graffiti at this location will be removed by 10 October.

Mr Tassone criticised the policy that only graffiti deemed “offensive” is prioritised.

“For too long, there has been an acceptance of only removing what is deemed ‘offensive’ graffiti as needing attention,” he said.

This approach contributed to delays, leaving graffiti visible for an extended period at the Clyde Road overpass.

DTP explained in a letter that: “MTM is required to remove offensive graffiti in the rail reserve, outside of station precincts, within seven days of the graffiti first being reported.”

“Removal of non-offensive graffiti is undertaken following monthly assessments of graffiti across all 21 rail corridors. Priority is given to rail assets in accessible locations and where

large areas of graffiti can be removed with the resources and time available.”

CRRA strongly supports the City of Casey’s broader call for the State Government to urgently expand graffiti removal across state-controlled infrastructure.

“While we’re pleased with this result, our attention remains on ensuring other state-owned roads, sound barriers, and rail infrastructure aren’t left as visible blights on our communities,” Mr Tassone said.

“Any unauthorised graffiti on public assets should not be tolerated and should be removed.

“This is a win for Berwick residents, but the real goal is clean, respected infrastructure across Casey — for all residents.”

Cr Dowling reassured residents that several other sites remain on the council’s cleanup schedule and hopes DTP “will follow suit.”

“Our ratepayers deserve better from our major infrastructure providers, and we will continue to call out offensive criminal activity when it appears,” Mr Dowling said.

“Casey Council have a no tolerance policy with graffiti on our assets, and have it removed within three business days or one day for offensive graffiti.

“This lessens the impact of the nefarious activity and restores our assets to an expected community standard. Of course, it would be wonderful if it didn’t occur at all.”

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said for many months, Cr Dowling has actively advocated on behalf of the Berwick community regarding graffiti on the Clyde Road rail overpass.

“I thank him for his efforts and it’s great to see the graffiti is getting removed.”