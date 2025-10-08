A person in hospital after Eastlink collision

One person is transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital by road after a collision on Eastlink near Oakwood Avenue Noble Park.

The collision in the afternoon caused two southbound lanes to be closed for half an hour confirmed by VicRoads with no major delays caused.

Ambulance Victoria responded at about 1:45pm today Wednesday 8 October as well as Victoria Police.

“Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedic road crews attended the scene,” Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Victoria Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries.