Nominate a local hero

Nominations for the 2026 Casey Community Awards are open until Monday 20 October.

The Casey Community Awards are a chance to formally recognise the everyday heroes who make our city a better place to live.

These can include a tireless volunteer, a passionate professional, or a dedicated community member – anyone who goes above and beyond.

Nominations for the 2026 Awards are open to all Casey residents across the following categories:

– Casey Citizen of the Year

– Casey Young Citizen of the Year

– Casey Senior of the Year

– Casey Woman of the Year

– Casey Environment and Sustainability Champion

– Casey Equity and Inclusion Award

– Lindsay King Art Award

– Casey Community Group of the Year

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit casey.vic.gov.au/casey-community-awards

If you need assistance with writing your nomination, call 9705 5200.