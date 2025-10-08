DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Nominate a local hero

Nominate a local hero

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen and deputy mayor Melinda Ambros with the winners of the 2025 Casey Community Awards. (City of Casey)

Nominations for the 2026 Casey Community Awards are open until Monday 20 October.

The Casey Community Awards are a chance to formally recognise the everyday heroes who make our city a better place to live.

These can include a tireless volunteer, a passionate professional, or a dedicated community member – anyone who goes above and beyond.

Nominations for the 2026 Awards are open to all Casey residents across the following categories:

– Casey Citizen of the Year

– Casey Young Citizen of the Year

– Casey Senior of the Year

– Casey Woman of the Year

– Casey Environment and Sustainability Champion

– Casey Equity and Inclusion Award

– Lindsay King Art Award

– Casey Community Group of the Year

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit casey.vic.gov.au/casey-community-awards

If you need assistance with writing your nomination, call 9705 5200.

Digital Editions