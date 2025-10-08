Nominate a local hero

Nominations for the 2026 Casey Community Awards are open until Monday 20 October.
The Casey Community Awards are a chance to formally recognise the everyday heroes who make our city a better place to live.
These can include a tireless volunteer, a passionate professional, or a dedicated community member – anyone who goes above and beyond.
Nominations for the 2026 Awards are open to all Casey residents across the following categories:
– Casey Citizen of the Year
– Casey Young Citizen of the Year
– Casey Senior of the Year
– Casey Woman of the Year
– Casey Environment and Sustainability Champion
– Casey Equity and Inclusion Award
– Lindsay King Art Award
– Casey Community Group of the Year
For more information and to submit a nomination, visit casey.vic.gov.au/casey-community-awards
If you need assistance with writing your nomination, call 9705 5200.