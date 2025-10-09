Car-fire spree in Hampton Park and Noble Park

Five cars were set alight at three different scenes in Hampton Park and Noble Park early on Thursday 9 October, police say.

Emergency services were first called to Nilufa Court in Hampton Park following reports two cars were on fire just after 3am.

A short time later another caller to Triple Zero reported two cars were alight in Oaktree Drive in Hampton Park. The fire also spread to a nearby property.

A third call was received about 3.15am reporting a vehicle had been damaged by fire in Jessie Street Noble Park.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the fires and whether the incidents are linked.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.