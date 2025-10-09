Charity evicted from material-aid warehouse

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A refugee charity founder says he is shocked after his group was evicted from Greater Dandenong Council-owned storage buildings in Noble Park North.

After months of negotiations, Bakhtar Community Organisation was locked out of the former Noble Park Scout Hall and sheds on Wednesday 8 October.

The buildings filled with donated household goods, clothes and furniture are set for demolition as part of the council’s long-held plans for public open space.

Families who came for help were turned away and sent home empty-handed, according to Bakhtar.

Chief executive Bassir Qadiri says locks were changed and the Heyington Crescent site fenced off, without the council offering a “viable alternative or transition plan”.

“This is not just about a building,” Qadiri said.

“There are hundreds of families who depend on us every week. We have a long waiting list people expecting basic essentials like food, clothing, and household items.

“A forced closure would leave them with nothing.”

Qadiri says the volunteer service has supported more than 8000 people with more than $3 million of food parcels, material aid and food vouchers – despite the hall being looted by burglars several times.

It’s assisted refugees fleeing overseas crises such as Ukraine, Palestine and the fall of Kabul as well as surging numbers of homeless people, he says.

Long knowing of the council’s plans, Bakhtar had sought help from an array of politicians and businesses to find an alternative site, with no success.

Last year, it was hopeful of Development Victoria providing land near Dandenong railway station.

“We can’t find anyone who can take on these donated goods,” Qadiri says.

“We don’t know what to do with the items – perhaps we need to ask volunteers to take them home.”

In August, Greater Dandenong issued Bakhtar a notice to vacate the property and remove its items by Monday 6 October.

Axxording to Bakhtar, the council had previously assured it of being supported into a “smooth transition” from the property.

“Yet when they saw that (Bakhtar) had exhausted every possible avenue to find an alternative space, they turned away, leaving the most vulnerable members of our community without help, and at risk of falling below the poverty line.”

Greater Dandenong’s strategy and corporate services executive director Marjan Hajjari said the council “truly appreciate (Bakhtar’s) contribution and that they serve a legitimate community need”.

“That’s why, three years ago, we agreed that the organisation could temporarily store supplies at the Noble Park Scout Hall while seeking a permanent storage solution.”

But the council had originally bought the site for “much-needed” community open space, she says.

“We expected the supplies would be stored for a few months and communicated clearly to Bakhtar Community Organisation that this was a temporary arrangement.

“Over the past three years, we have provided various extensions to the Bakhtar Community Organisation, along with advice, letters of support and help in seeking grant funding to make alternate arrangements.

“However, it is now imperative that we take the site back to proceed with our commitment to provide open space to the wider community.”

Hajjari says the council had offered to help distribute Bakhtar’s remaining material aid items but was rebuffed.

Some of the goods had been removed and were being stored at a council facility, she said.

“We have advised that the organisation must remove them from this location by 17 November, or we will distribute any remaining quality items to local charitable organisations.”

Hajjari said the site was not “appropriate” for distributing household goods due to multiple break-ins and illegal dumping.

“It has also become very costly to continue repairing buildings that are scheduled for demolition.

“We have received numerous complaints that the situation is having a negative impact on community amenity.”