$15m cannabis crop seized, eight arrests in Devon Meadows

Eight people have been arrested and a $15 million cannabis crop dismantled after police raids in the South East.

Springvale Divisional Response Unit officers and other units raided a home on Havenstone Drive, Keysborough and a 20-acre property on Meadow Road, Devon Meadows at 7.30am on Tuesday 7 October.

Police allege eight suspects fled upon police arrival at Devon Meadows, and were arrested at the scene shortly after.

Five of them have been charged:

• A 26-year-old man from Tenby Point

• A 38-year-old man from Devon Meadows

• A 42-year-old man from Sunshine

• A 35-year-old man from Devon Meadows

• A 49-year-old man of no permanent fixed address.

All five were charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

They appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 October, where they were further remanded to reappear at a later date.

The 26-year-old man was also charged with possessing a drug of dependence.

A two-day search of the property revealed a sophisticated set up, with the crop growing in gardening igloos.

About 4,500 plants of varying maturity were removed from the property, with an estimated potential street value of about $15 million, police say.

The plants will be destroyed following forensic examination by a botanist.

Police also allegedly seized a firearm, and quantities of amphetamines, cocaine, ammunition and cash from the property.

Three men aged 32, 37 and 41 were released on intent to summons for cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

A man and woman, both aged 33, were spoken to and released pending enquiries.

Further charges are expected.

Springvale Divisional Response Unit Sergeant Josh Gordon said the cannabis seizure was “significant” in “preventing millions upon millions of dollars’ worth from hitting the streets”.

“This investigation highlights the sophisticated measures alleged offenders use to conceal illegal drug activity.”

Caulfield, Prahran and Mornington Peninsula Divisional Response Units, the Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Greater Dandenong and Casey CIUs, and Drone Capability and Support also assisted.