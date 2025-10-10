Five teens charged after alleged carjack attempt

Five teens have been charged after being allegedly tracked in a stolen car by police and attempting a carjacking in Dingley.

Air Wing officers located an allegedly stolen Mercedes utility travelling south on Lum Road, Wheelers Hill just before 4am on Thursday 9 October, police say.

Air Wing tracked the vehicle through suburbs before stop sticks were successfully used at Tootal Road in Dingley Village.

The five occupants fled from the vehicle and attempted a carjacking on Westall Road, Dingley, it was alleged.

The victim was not injured.

The teens then allegedly fled into grass and were arrested by police.

They were charged with burglary, criminal damage, attempted theft and car theft.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 from the Greater Dandenong area, and a 16-year-old boy from the Casey area, have been bailed to a children’s court at a later date.

Two 14-year-old boys from the Greater Dandenong area have been remanded in custody.

The Mercedes vehicle was allegedly stolen from Grantchester Road, Wheelers Hill on 26 September during an aggravated burglary.

The arrests were part of Operation Trinity, which is a dedicated operation targeting burglars and car thieves from dusk to dawn across Melbourne.

Detective Inspector Paul Cripps from Eastern Region Investigation and Response said five young burglars and car thieves have been arrested each day for the past year during Operation Trinity.

“Young children behind the wheel of a stolen car are a recipe for disaster,”

“Victoria Police are as disturbed by the thought of someone entering your home or killing an innocent motorist as the rest of the community are.

“Given the extreme risk these offenders present, we have no intention of letting up.”