No public notice for beefed-up Keysborough Townhouses estate

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has fast-tracked a permit for a secretly beefed-up townhouse estate in Keysborough, despite Greater Dandenong Council’s objections.

In early June, the developer Peet Keysborough submitted directly to the Minister for a permit for 164 double-storey townhouses at 182 Chapel Road.

No public notice was given, before Kilkenny announced her decision on a media release on 9 October.

The latest iteration of the Keysborough Townhouses estate is a significant uplift on a permit granted by VCAT for 101 townhouses in 2022.

It was fast-tracked as a “priority project” through the State Government’s Development Facilitation Program, touted to boost housing supply close to shops, transport, schools and services.

Significantly for Kilkenny, the estate is near Keysborough Gardens Primary School, a shopping centre and bus stops.

“We’ve fast-tracked thousands of homes through this streamlined pathway – because the only way to make housing fairer for young Victorians is to build more homes faster,” Kilkenny stated.

The $56 million, 4.1-hectare development includes a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom townhouses, each with parking garages.

The parking spaces exceed the minimum rate. All units but for the two-bedroom dwellings have two parking spaces, plus a total 33 visitor car spaces.

At least 10 per cent – 16 units – are required to be “affordable housing” for sale or lease to a registered housing agency or Homes Victoria.

A canopy tree is required in each backyard. Two parklands – one next to Chapel Road and one in the middle of the estate – will be created.

A planning department report stated Greater Dandenong Council raised “significant concerns” over a lack of internal or external amenity and issues with traffic and access to public open space.

The average lot size of 166-square-metres was well below the council’s development plan’s aim for 200-300 square metres per lot.

“The proposed development has come at a cost of providing a functional and safe living environment for future residents,” the council reportedly stated.

“(It) is an overdevelopment of the site which would not provide good quality housing.”

Head, Transport for Victoria – occupied by Jeroen Weimar – had no objection subject to relocating a Chapel Road bus stop to make way for an access road to the site.

The L-shaped site wraps around the historic 148-year-old Keysborough Methodist Church site, which is also up for development.

Peet also owns an undeveloped block directly south.

A strip of protected trees on the border of Keysborough Golf Course is being retained. No further native vegetation is proposed for destruction.

Keysborough Golf Club and developer Intrapac have been fiercely lobbying to rezone the Green Wedge golf course for housing, but been so far rebuffed by the State Government.