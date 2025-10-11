Upcoming rail disruptions in Melbourne’s south-east

There will be disruptions to metropolitan trains on sections of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines and V/Line trains on the Traralgon and Bairnsdale lines in October, while level crossing removal works continue on Webster Street, Dandenong.

Replacement buses will operate:

– between Dandenong, East Pakenham and Cranbourne from 8.30pm Friday, 10 October to the last service on Wednesday, 15 October.

– between Dandenong, Berwick and Cranbourne from the first service on Thursday, 16 October to 8.30pm Friday, 17 October

– between Westall, Berwick and Cranbourne from 8.30pm Friday, 17 October to the last service on Thursday, 23 October.

Passengers should allow extra time when travelling and check the Transport Victoria website or PTV mobile app for changes to their service.

Coaches will replace V/Line trains between Southern Cross and East Pakenham stations from the evening of Friday, 10 October to the last service on Thursday, 23 October.

Coaches will not stop at Flinders Street, Richmond, Clayton or Berwick stations. Passengers can download the temporary timetable from the Transport Victoria website, and should allow an additional 60 minutes for their journey.

As part of these works, Webster Street will permanently close at the level crossing from 9pm Friday, 10 October as crew build the new road underpass. The new shared walking and cycling path along Webster Street will be open to pedestrians and cyclists from 7am Friday, 10 October.

Motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic management and to detour via a combination of Frankston-Dandenong Road, the Dandenong Bypass, Hammond Road, Cheltenham Road and Walker Street.

While trains aren’t running, crews will carry out signalling and overhead wiring work and build the foundations for the rail bridge of the future road underpass at Webster Street, Dandenong.

The new Webster Street road underpass connecting the Princes Highway to Cheltenham and Hammond roads will open in 2026. Getting rid of this level crossing will make the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines boom gate free.

Transport Victoria provides real-time traffic conditions and the latest public transport information at transport.vic.gov.au.