Principal ‘wrapped’ to feed worthy cause

by Sahar Foladi

Dandenong Primary School’s principal took on a fun sandwich wrapping competition as part of a campaign to ensure students have lunch at schools.

With a DJ on site with rows of trestle tables, prinicipal Daniel Riley joined around 100 volunteers including those from the corporate world assembling a total of 6001 sandwiches within one hour.

This is as part of the ‘Spread Kindness’ campaign in partnership with T.House a not-for-profit Online Lifestyle Platform, and Eat Up, who supports the growing number of kids going to school without lunch at Half Acre in South Melbourne.

Dandenong Primary School is also a beneficiary of Eat Up with lunch deliveries, including yoghurt packs, snacks and sandwiches, delivered every three-weeks for up to 20 students.

Principal, Daniel Riley was invited by Eat Up to participate and was on Glad wrap station.

He said he lost count at 20, estimating around 200 sandwiches he wrapped on Wednesday 8 October.

“It was amazing. It was my first time, I heard about them – seen pictures and stories but it was good to experience it first-hand.

“My job was to keep up with the sandwich makers, to Glad Wrap it up.

“For kids who come to school with no lunch they are getting the nutrition they need which means they can focus on learning and not worry about when the next food is coming from.”

The sandwiches were to be distributed to schools in South Melbourne but Mr Riley says he may recognise a few of his “badly wrapped” sandwiches at the school’s next delivery.

He was glad to provide some help after seeing the extensive impact the organisations make in the lives of the children.

Prior to becoming a principal at the school for 9 years, he says he worked at other disadvantaged areas and settings, who benefited from Eat Up.

The event was hosted by Hawthorn and Gold Coast AFL footballer Campbell Brown.

Since 2013, Eat Up has provided over five million lunches to Australian children in need, and is on track to deliver 1.2 million lunches alone in 2025.

This is through the dedication and commitment of over 20,000 volunteers who produce more than 30,000 sandwiches every school week.

Despite these figures, demand remains to be on rise with a wait-list of 600 schools.

T.House supports disadvantaged Australian children with access to healthcare, shelter, and food.