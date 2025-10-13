Smoke warning after recycler’s fire

Firefighters have battled a large rubbish fire at a recycling waste facility in Dandenong South on Sunday evening (12 October).

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) was called to the Thomas Murrell Crescent site about 5.30pm after multiple Triple Zero (000) calls reported a rubbish fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large fire affecting recycling waste and worked quickly to contain the flames containing the fire to the refuge area of the facility,” an FRV spokesperson said.

A community warning was issued for smoke in the area.

The fire was deemed under control at 6.34pm.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene to conduct atmospheric monitoring and ensure the scene is safe, the spokesperson said.