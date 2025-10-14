An alleged Dandenong arsonist charged

Monash Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a Dandenong man after two community sporting facilities were allegedly set alight causing more than $4 million worth of damage earlier this year.

Two council facilities that housed local soccer, AFL and cricket clubs were burnt down, Police say.

The first incident occurred at Capital Reserve in Glen Waverley about 3am on 16 April.

During the second incident, it’s alleged the club rooms at a Mayfield Drive building in Mount Waverley was targeted about 5.15am on 3 May.

Both buildings were completely destroyed.

The 31-year-old Dandenong man has been charged with two counts of arson and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 .