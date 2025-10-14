Springvale Abalone fisher is convicted and banned for lifetime

A Springvale man is fined $5000 and received a lifetime ban on any abalone fishing in Victoria after convicted of illegally obtaining commercial quantity of abalone from Port Phillip Bay.

The man in his 50s was sentenced last week in the Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of five charges including trafficking in a commercial quantity of abalone.

The man had been apprehended by Fisheries Officers in March 2025 along the Mordialloc foreshore with a bag containing 113 abalone, 108 of which were under the legal minimum size of 10cm.

The smallest abalone measured less than 8cm and the man admitted to officers that he intended to sell them.

The legal bag limit is five blacklip abalone at Port Phillip Bay and zero greenlip abalone with a state-wide limit of 10 maximum abalones a person can have in possession at any one time.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) Director of Community Engagement and Major Crime Ian Parks said the verdict sends a clear message to anyone considering compromising Victoria’s abalone fishery, which is the state’s most valuable commercial fishery and highly regarded by recreational divers too.

“This type of excessive abalone collection, and its illegal sale on the black market, threatens the sustainability of wild stocks, the viability of legitimate commercial abalone licence holders, and food safety standards for seafood consumers.

“Commercial abalone fishers and processing facilities are subject to stringent food safety protocols to ensure the product that is exported, served in restaurants or enjoyed at the family dinner table is high quality and safe to eat,” he said.

“Illegitimately sourced seafood, including abalone, risks the health of consumers through poor handling, contamination and inadequate storage at the right temperature.

“The Magistrate placed a prohibition order on the man preventing him from possessing any abalone or commercial fishing equipment within one kilometre of a marine or estuarine waterway in Victoria.”

The man was further banned from being on any boat less than 20 metres in length with abalone fishing equipment onboard and prohibited from any abalone fishing for life unless rescinded or varied by a court.

He also had his diving gear ordered forfeited.

Mr Parks said Victoria is home to world-class fisheries and the VFA will continue to focus on disrupting major fisheries crime to ensure that remains the case for years to come.

“We’re serious about protecting Victoria’s valuable wild abalone stocks so they can be managed sustainably for future generations to enjoy,” he said.

Members of the public who see or suspect illegal fishing are encouraged to call the fisheries reporting line 13FISH (133474) anytime to speak directly to a Fisheries Officer.