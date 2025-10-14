Sth East scoops manufacturing awards

South East manufacturers have scooped this year’s Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards.

Members of SEMMA (South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance) won six of the 13 award categories – and were finalists in eight categories.

They included Amiga Engineering’s Jourdan Webb, who won the Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year. Amiga Engineering also took out the Small Business Manufacturer of the Year.

Other winners were:

– Alstom (Large Business Manufacturer of the Year)

– Multipanel (Leader in Construction Technologies)

– A W Bell (Leader in Gender Equality and Inclusion)

– Volgren (Leader in Transport and Rail)

SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker said it was further proof that South East Melbourne was the nation’s “manufacturing powerhouse”, as reported in a GSEM Deloitte paper recently.

“SEMMA exists to support local manufacturers when it comes to advocacy on important issues such as local content and supply chains – perhaps there’s a new award category for Most Local Content Improvement ensuring our sovereign-capability focus remains central to our local and national manufacturing strategy.”