Unique connections to employment

by Sahar Foladi

An employment agency, IntoJobs, is helping First Nations people make cultural connections as well as to seek employment.

The IntoJobs’ program, delivered by Mas National (both part of the IntoWork Group), is a six- day initiative which offers tools and techniques for finding sustainable employment, while also providing participants with a broader cultural experience.

Julie Lumley was one of the nine First Nations participants in the third Moving The Mob program in Frankston.

She first found out about her Wiradjuri heritage in 2019.

The Narre Warren local has just completed the program at the Nairm Marr Djambana gathering place in Frankston.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It really has. When our family discovered that we were Aboriginal, I’ve tried to make connections.

“Unfortunately those connections have been a challenge due to family politics, so I needed to find another way to connect.

“Through this program, I’ve been able to do that. It’s been fantastic in that way.”

She says the program has helped instill a sense of pride in her background and empowered her with the confidence to explore her employment options.

Program facilitator Gloria Timbuleng said the breadth of the program content was designed to promote cultural connection as well as offering services and support to participants in preparation for employment.

“We didn’t want it to be like school structured learning. It’s very interactive and participants have the opportunity to contribute their own story within the structure of the course,”

Dallas Quick is the operations manager at IntoJobs saying the program is well attended, high in demands and a stepping stone to get participants to reconnect with other programs through activities.

“We identified that in many of our regions, there’s the need for program activities for First Nations community.

“That it’s not about just getting a job, a lot of activities is how we can better understand as consultants.

“The biggest thing about it is having a choice at the end of the program, that’s why we have so many employers come in to talk to the group.

“We talk about budgeting, financial, people talk about getting the first job, health team etc.

She says one commonality among the participants is that a lot of the South East locals have recently found out of their heritage, some through family.

The program is held every three months with the next one to roll out in February.

There are up to 15 participant capacity.

Besides connecting with their cultural identity, participants learnt techniques for building resilience, setting personal goals, addressing mental health challenges and understanding what to expect as a First Nations person in the workplace.

They also completed an Aboriginal art project, learnt about native plants and took part in a cultural walk on local country.

On her final day, Julie signed up for a course in Community Services with the aim of working to support First Nations youth.

Another participant was referred to an offer of employment and several others have expressed interest in studying through Mas National’s registered training partners.