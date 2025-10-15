Shared-use path for Progress St project

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new 800-metre shared-use path link is set to be built as part of the controversial Progress Street level crossing removal project.

The path announced on Monday 13 October will be constructed on the east side of South Gippsland Highway, between Dandenong Bypass and Hallam Valley Road.

It will link to a surrounding path network, allowing workers to walk or cycle to workplaces on Hallam Valley Road and local bus services.

The path, delivered jointly by the State Government and Greater Dandenong Council, is expected to open in mid-2026.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Gabrielle Williams said the path would make it “ safer for pedestrians and cyclists to move through the area”.

The level-crossing removal project has resulted in the permanent closure of Progress Street at the crossing.

A road bridge was built south of the rail line to connect Progress Street to Fowler Road.

According to the State Government, there have been five near-misses at the “dangerous” level crossing. It also resulted in significant boom gate wait times, it stated.

However its removal was opposed by nearby businesses, who say the diverted traffic volumes on Fowler Road and road bridge design will create further safety risks.

With 38 active driveways, businesses say the road is too narrow and dangerous to handle the almost 8000 vehicles a day, including A and B Doubles, trucks, cars, Australia Post e-bikes, semi-trailers and pedestrians.

They have been raising safety concerns for their staff as well as massive impacts to business operations if forced down what they have termed a “goat track.”

Businesses were also concerned that the footpath won’t be installed until after the road bridge was opened.

In response to safety concerns, the project added indented parking to widen Fowler Road “driveable width” from 8 metres to 10 metres, a footpath along Fowler Road, reduced speed limit of 50 km/h and improved lighting

A new signalised intersection at Fowler Road to South Gippsland Highway opened in July.

Crews are planting more than 1600 trees, shrubs and grasses across the precinct.

As part of the Level Crossing Removal Project, the Pakenham rail line is expected to be boom-gate free this year.